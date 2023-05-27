Son of BJP leader dies in Ambala accident

Son of a BJP leader died in an accident as his car allegedly hit a tree during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and fell into the fields near Bhanokheri village of Ambala. Mangled remains of the ill-fated car in Ambala on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Parwinder Singh (33), son of Sahab Singh, district president of the Kisan Morcha.

Parwinder was in real estate and reused car business.

The police said he had gone for work to the city in his Ford Endeavour car and got late while returning home.

Around 4 am, some locals spotted the car in the fields with a headless body in the front seat and the police were informed.

Inspector Yashdeep, SHO, Ambala Sadar police station, said, “Due to the impact, the airbags of the car opened, which could have resulted in a blast and due to the impact, the head was found on the back seat. An autopsy was conducted by a board of doctors and the body was handed over to the family for last rites.”

