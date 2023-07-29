J&K BJP leader writes to Shah, seeks transfer of Baramulla, Sopore SSPs

Days after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including a councillor, were arrested by police for extortion, a senior BJP leader, who is incharge of party affairs of north Kashmir, has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking transfer of senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of Baramulla and Sopore for allegedly targeting the party leaders. HT Image

Mohammad Maqbool War has even suggested names of two police officers who could be posted as replacement describing them as “officers who listen to the BJP leaders.”

The BJP has, however, distanced itself from the letter written by the senior leader.

“Views expressed by one of the party leaders against SSP Sopore and SSP Baramulla are his own purely and BJP has nothing to do with his statement,” BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.

Police have arrested four BJP leaders from Baramulla in last one month, including vice president Mudasir Wani and BJP councillor Ashiq Gania, alias “MLA”, for extortion of money from the people. The arrests, however, seem to have irked the BJP leaders and want action against two police officers, including an IPS officer, who has been on forefront against drug peddlers and smugglers in north Kashmir.

In his letter to the Union home minister, Mohammad Maqbool War, who is associated with the BJP from over two decades, said the BJP leaders and workers in north Kashmir are not being entertained by senior police officers in Baramulla and Sopore.

“SSPs of Sopore and Baramulla are not responding to any BJP leaders as well as workers. Since last one month, they are targeting our workers on basis of corruption. Why only BJP leaders are being targeted and why not PDP, NC or Congress. The big fishes in north Kashmir are investigated and they should be behind the bar. We are working 24x7 for benefit and betterment of party on ground zero and officials are not cooperating with our party workers. Even we are trying to meet or call them they don’t respond. So my humble and hand folded request is that please transfer them and SSPs who are cooperating with us should be there,” reads the letter of War, who is district prabhari of BJP Baramulla.

War, who is also sarpanch Rohama, is one among the first leaders who joined the BJP in Kashmir. However, the BJP termed the contents of letter as personal views of the BJP leader.

