BJP misleading public on issue of closure of institutions in HP: Congress

Published on Dec 26, 2022 11:48 PM IST

Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan, Kasumpti MLA Anirudh Singh and Jubbal-Kotkhai legislator Rohit Thakur alleged that the BJP government had opened and upgraded at least 900 offices and institutions in the last six months of its tenure

A delegation of Dhronk village of Kotkhai area meeting Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Monday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Congress on Monday accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to mislead the people of Himachal Pradesh over offices and institutions de-notified by the state government.

Addressing a joint press conference in Shimla, Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan, Kasumpti MLA Anirudh Singh and Jubbal-Kotkhai legislator Rohit Thakur alleged that the BJP government had opened and upgraded at least 900 offices and institutions in the last six months of its tenure.

“These offices and institutes were opened without budgetary provisions in gross violation of rules and were red-flagged by the finance department,” said Congress MLAs.

They also alleged that the previous government had pushed the state into a financial mess with its debt burden mounting to 75,000 crore.

The Congress MLAs claimed that at some places, the new institutions were opened in cowsheds and temporary structures without any staff.

“The Congress government intends to change this system. Several of these institutions have been de-notified and if need arises, these institutions and offices will be reopened after making proper budgetary provisions,” they said.

