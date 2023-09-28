BJP not in mood to hold polls in J&K: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah

As the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held within a couple of months, the leaders of J&K’s political parties feel the elections could be deferred by the government as the Bharatiya Janata Party feels “insecure” to hold the polls as they fear their defeat.

The term of municipal council, committees, corporations and panchayats ends next month. The officials were waiting for the election notification to be announced for these polls, however, there have been some indications that these elections could be deferred.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday claimed that the BJP does not want to hold any elections in Jammu and Kashmir as it knows that people will punish them through ballot.

“They (BJP) are not in a mood to hold elections because they know that people are not with them. Leave Kashmir aside, BJP will be at the receiving end from the people in Jammu as well. That’s why they do not have courage to hold polls,” Abdullah told reporters at the party headquarters here.

He said the Opposition alliance has called for a meeting in Jammu to discuss issues. “The Opposition leadership will sit and discuss the issues related to J&K. If they have to decide any future programme, it’s going to be decided there only. It’s good that this meeting is being held in Jammu.”

National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said it’s evident that the BJP and its led administration is scared to face people. “The delay of five years in holding assembly elections implies their reluctance to establish a democratically-elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.”

PDP chief spokesman Mohit Bhan said the BJP has sensed it’s defeat across Jammu and Kashmir be it ULB polls or assembly and their anxiety is clearly visible through their actions. “The government has made mockery of itself. The reputation of democratic institutions such as the ECI has gone down in people’s eyes.”

Congress chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma said deferment of ULB and panchayat polls, as suggested by media reports, is the acceptance of defeat. “The BJP has accepted its defeat even before polls in Jammu.”

Some of the BJP leaders admitted that they too feel elections won’t be held on time. “The panchayat and ULB elections may get postponed. Everything will be held after Lok Sabha polls and our party cadres are preparing for those elections in UT,” said a senior party leader privy to details.

BJP DDC member and senior leader, Ajaz Hussain termed the deferment of polls as rumours spread by Opposition parties and said the polls will be held on time.

In July, state election commissioner BR Sharma told reporters that panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir should be held in October-November this year as the term of existing panchayat ends on January 9 next year. He also had said exercises such as revision of electoral rolls will be taken up shortly for the elections for around 33,700 elected panchayat seats, including around 4,000 sarpanches or village chiefs.

