BJP oppose Punjab’s NOC mandate on units in unauthorised colonies

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, led by Vaneetpal Singh Monga, on Monday met the assistant commissioner and handed over a memorandum to chief minister of Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann to oppose the recent decision of the state government for making the no-objection certificate (NOC) mandatory for the properties built on and after 1995 in illegal and unauthorised colonies.

The state had recently issued new instructions on registration of sale deeds for plots/buildings in illegal/unauthorised colonies.

As per instructions, an NOC from competent authorities, which is issued after the plot/building holder deposits mandatory development charges, was made mandatory.

Under the mandate, all plots/buildings registered without an NOC in illegal colonies in the past, are illegal and such plot holders are not eligible for the basic amenities.

Speaking about the same, Monga said, “While the registry of plots in such residential colonies were being done by concerned tehsildars, electricity metres were installed on properties developed on such plots. Even the civic body recovered property tax and water and sewerage tax from such properties. If these properties were illegal, why were these properties permitted to be carved out under the tenure of those government officials.”

He further said the common man who purchased or sold his or her plot in such illegal colonies was completely unaware that it was an illegal colony, adding that under no circumstances, a layman purchaser or seller was held responsible for illegality or illegal act committed by the coloniser.

Monga demanded that instead of targeting common man, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should take action against these illegal colonisers.