BJP promises MSP, jobs for ex-Agniveers in its Haryana manifesto

Eyeing a third consecutive term in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its 20-point ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) for the assembly elections, promising purchase of 24 crops at minimum support price (MSP), job guarantee to Agniveers from the state, two lakh government jobs, scooter for college-going female students and ₹2,100 a month to women under ‘Lado Laxmi Yojana’. Union minister and BJP national president JP Nadda with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli in Rohtak on Thursday. (PTI)

The grievances of the Agniveers and farmers are seen as major factors for the BJP’s tepid performance in the state during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, and the issues are expected to play an even bigger role in next month’s assembly polls.

Union minister and BJP president JP Nadda released the manifesto at the state party headquarters in Rohtak, in the presence of state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Krishan Pal Gujjar and Rao Inderjit Singh.

Nadda said the Sankalp Patra has prepared with focus on youth, poor, farmers and women.

The party has promised creation of 10 industrial model townships (IMT), which would generate at least 50,000 jobs in each city where these come up, full scholarship to Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class students in government medical and engineering colleges, cooking gas cylinder at ₹500 for below poverty line (BPL) families.

The BJP has also promised a separate welfare board for all backward class communities, construction of five lakh houses in rural and urban areas, free dialysis and diagnostic facilities in government hospitals, metro network between Gurugram and Faridabad, making Haryana a global centre of education and safari park in Aravalis to boost tourism.

On the healthcare front, it has promised free treatment up to ₹10 lakh, with additional coverage of ₹5 lakh for elderly members aged above 70, for each family under the Chirayu-Ayushman Yojana.

Cong manifesto just a formality: Nadda

The BJP national president also criticised the Congress, stating the grand old party’s manifesto was just a formality while the BJP is committed to fulfil its promises made in the ‘Sankalp Patra’.

“During the Congress regime, Haryana was known for corruption in recruitment processes and land scams. Haryana has progressed under the BJP’s rule as its per capita income has doubled, farmers’ crops are procured at MSP, 5,800 villages in the state are getting 24-hour electricity as compared to 538 villages during the Congress rule in 2014. Haryana’s export was only ₹68,000 crore which has increased to 2.5 lakh crore,” he added.