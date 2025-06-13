BJP proved to be failure in Haryana: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that the BJP, which has been in power for the last 11 years, has proved to be a failure. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File)

He said that neither the BJP led central government gave any major project to Haryana, nor the BJP led state government could get any major project from the central government. “The double engine in Haryana has proved to be a complete failure,’’ Hooda said.

The former CM said that Congress governments had built a new health university, six new medical colleges (Karnal, Mewat, Khanpur, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Faridabad), AIIMS-2 and National Cancer Institute. “Along with this, 10 national super specialty institutes were approved in AIIMS-2 and 641 new rural hospitals CPC-PHC were built in the state. The fee for MBBS was kept at just ₹40,000, but the BJP government increased it to ₹40 lakh,’’ Hooda maintained.

The BJP government, the Congress leader said, did not build a single medical college or university in the state during its 11 year rule. All the super speciality institutes approved along with AIIMS were also cancelled, he said.

Hooda said the Congress government built Central University Mahendragarh and 12 new government universities. About 154 new polytechnic colleges and 56 new ITI and four new government engineering colleges were opened during Congress’s tenure. “The foundation stone of Indian National Defence University was laid in Gurgaon. 2,623 new schools were built, a new Sainik School was set up at Rewari, six new Kendriya Vidyalayas were built. More than one lakh jobs were given in the education department which includes 25,000 JBT, 25,000 TGT-PGT, and other school staff, “he said, adding that on the other hand not a single central university, any big government university, polytechnic, ITI, engineering college was opened in Haryana during the BJP rule.

Talking about employment, he said the Congress gave more than two lakh government jobs in its nine and a half years of tenure in the state. Hooda pointed out that Haryana has become number one in unemployment, (according to the Government of India data), during BJP rule.

Talking about industry, Hooda said six new IMTs were built in the state during the Congress tenure, and big industries like Maruti, Asian Paints, NTPC, Reliance, Honda, IOC, Panasonic, Yokohama, Denso were established in the state. “The BJP did not establish a single IMT in its entire tenure. Not a single big investment came. Due to increasing crime, an atmosphere of terror was created in the industry and small and big industries migrated from here. Projects like approved rail coach factory, international airport were shifted out of Haryana. Due to this, the state became the number one state in the country in unemployment, crime, drug addiction, migration, corruption,” Hooda said.