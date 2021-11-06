BJP Rajya Sabha MP faces protesting farmers’ wrath in Hisar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra on Friday faced farmers’ ire at Hisar’s Narnaund town in Haryana where he had gone to inaugurate a community centre (dharamshala).

The MP reportedly called the protesters “jobless alcoholics from villages”. Hundreds of farmers gathered near the venue carrying black flags and chanted slogans against the MP. In a scuffle between the Haryana Police and the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, the windshield of the MP’s car was also smashed, officials said.

The MP accused the farmers of smashing the windshield of his car while the protesters blamed the police.

In the entire incident, a farmer identified as Kuldeep Singh, of Satrod Khurd village in Hisar district, sustained injuries and the protesters rushed him to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be critical. A few policemen also got injured.

A heavy police force was deployed to prevent the farmers from reaching the area but police failed to stop the huge crowd. The farmers also faced heat from the attendees supporting Jangra and both sides chanted slogans against each other, officials said.

The Narnaund police have booked three farmers identified as Harsh Deep Gill, Kailash and Sudhir of the district and 20 others under Sections 147, 149, 148, 341, 186, 353, 427 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for vandalising Jangra’s car.

The farmers have launched an indefinite dharna outside the Narnaund police station demanding withdrawal of cases.

Farm leader Vikas Sisar said they were protesting peacefully against MP Jangra and some of the attendees provoked the farmers.

“People accompanying the MP had thrashed our protestors in which he got injured and is undergoing treatment at a Hisar hospital. We have pitched tents at the police station and a large number of farmers will reach here at 11am to gherao it,” he added.

Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Nitika Gehlout said the farmers protested the MP’s visit and his car’s windshield was damaged in the scuffle.

“We have not resorted to lathi-charge and a protester fell unconscious following which he was rushed to Jindal Hospital in Hisar. He was unwell,” the SP added.

On Thursday also, the BJP MP faced a similar protest in Rohtak where he had gone to attend a Diwali programme.

In a purported audio clip that went viral, the MP was allegedly heard saying, “bad elements have been protesting against the government and the recent killing of an innocent Nihang at Singhu border has exposed them. The farmers are not protesting but only bad elements. I have been frequently visiting Delhi and most of the tents at protest sites are empty and this issue will be resolved soon”.

Reacting to this, Jangra said the incident took place when he was on his way to another function when some miscreants threw sticks on his car, damaging his car’s windshield.

“I have spoken to the Hansi SP and Haryana director general of police in this regard. This was a clear case of attempt to murder and police told me that two persons have been detained. I have demanded strict action against the detainees. I had gone to attend social functions when the incident took place. Will they (farmers) protest social functions too? After my car was vandalised, I had to cancel two other social programmes,” the MP added.

After the incident, the farmers staged a dharna outside Narnaund police station while other groups blocked the Hisar-Rohtak national highway near Ramayana toll plaza, chanting slogans against the BJP MP, the state government and the local administration.

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni also reached the Narnaund police station and demanded the release of the two farmers.

“We will go back after police cancel the FIRs registered against farmers. Jangra has been trying to divide the people on caste lines and he has been using abusive language against the protesters. We have started indefinite dharna at Narnaund police station,” Charuni added.

Hansi police PRO Subhash said two detained farmers have been released and senior police officials are holding meetings with Charuni and other farm leaders to end the dharna.

“We are hoping that the dharna will be lifted after the meeting,” the Hansi police PRO added.