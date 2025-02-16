BJP ready to form three-tier govt in Haryana: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Saturday said that the people of the state are set to elect a three-tier government when they vote in favour of BJP candidates in the municipality elections next month. Nayab Saini during the “non-stop Haryana” rally in Jagadhri on Saturday (Sourced)

The chief minister was in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhari to address a “non-stop Haryana” rally. At the occasion, former Congress MLA from Radaur BL Saini and his son Vishal Saini joined the saffron party with several of their workers.

Upset over the internal conflicts among the senior Congress leaders, Saini, a three-time MLA, recently left the grand-old party. He is considered to be a loyalist of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

He contested the 2024 assembly poll from Radaur seat on Congress ticket, but lost to BJP candidate Shyam Singh Rana, who is now the state agriculture minister.

At the rally, CM Saini listed out the works carried out by his government in the last 10 years in the district and sought votes in favour of the party’s mayor candidate Suman Bahmani, a former district education officer (DEO), and councilor nominees from 22 wards of the Yamunanagar-Jagadhari municipal corporation.

It is worth mentioning that Akram Khan is the Congress MLA from Jagadhari, while BJP’s Ghanshamdas Arora represents Yamunanagar that is part of Ambala Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Congress’ Varun Chaudhary.

Ambala BJP mayor nominee files papers

As part of the nomination process for the elections, Shailja Sachdeva, wife of BJP’s nominated councilor Sandeep Sachdeva, filed her nomination papers before the Returning Officer for the election to the post of mayor.

Cabinet minister Anil Vij, Kalka MLA and former Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma, former minister Aseem Goel, BJP state vice-president Banto Kataria and others were present.

According to the affidavit, Shailja Sachdeva graduated from Kurukshetra University and has shown her permanent address at Sector 7 in Ambala City.

The seat fell vacant after Shakti Rani Sharma, who had won on the ticket of the Haryana Jan Chetna Party by defeating the BJP candidate in 2020, was elected an MLA from Kalka seat as BJP nominee.

In neighbouring Cantonment, supporters of Vij raised slogans against the list of candidates claiming that party workers who worked against the minister in the recent elections, have been named as BJP nominee from several wards of Ambala Sadar municipal council.