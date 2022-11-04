Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP, RSS trying to take control of SGPC: Dhami

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 08:39 PM IST

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami alleged that the BJP-RSS indulged in indirect interference into the Sikh matters during SAD alliance with the saffron party and now this interference is direct

After being declared the SAD candidate for the polls, Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The BJP and the RSS are making mischievous attempts to take control of the SGPC”. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Amid the allegations that the BJP is backing Bibi Jagir Kaur’s candidature in the upcoming SGPC annual polls, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday alleged that the BJP-RSS indulged in indirect interference into the Sikh matters during SAD alliance with the saffron party and now this interference is direct.

After being declared the SAD candidate for the polls, Dhami said, “The BJP and the RSS are making mischievous attempts to take control of the SGPC”.

He said BJP leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), working under BJP’s policy of “controlling” the SGPC is asking the members of the Sikh body to vote against the candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal in the upcoming annual election of the Sikh body on November 9. He alleged that big temptations are being given to buy votes of SGPC members by leaders who joined the BJP from different parties. He claimed that several SGPC members have disclosed this fact to him.

During a press conference at the SGPC office in Amritsar on Friday, Dhami alleged that the Congress had been interfering in Sikh affairs for a long time and now the BJP is also following the same path.

