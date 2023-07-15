Bindal flays govt for VAT hike on diesel

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Rajeev Bindal on Saturday slammed the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government for increase VAT on diesel “when the state is still coping up in the natural calamity”.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Bindal said Himachal was going through tough times and instead of providing relief to the people, the state government increased VAT on diesel by ₹3 which would ultimately add to the inflation.

The Congress government has increased the VAT on diesel twice in seven months and people now will have to pay ₹10.40 tax.

By increasing VAT, the Congress government has directly increased the economic burden on the people of the state by ₹1,500 crore, he added.

“This is the new era started by ‘Sukh ki sarkar,” he said mocking at the Congress government.

“Before the elections the Congress promised 10 guarantees to the people of the state. But there was also a hidden guarantee that is to increase the VAT,” he said.

He added that the increase in tax on diesel will lead to higher inflation as prices of essential commodities will go up.

The apple season has just begun, the roads are not good and now the freight is set to increase. Construction material will also get costlier, and this would hit the entire population, he said.