BJP spreading hate to win UP assembly polls: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that the BJP was spreading hate and using it as a weapon to win elections in India and Uttar Pradesh.

Slamming the BJP for its “politics of hate and intimidation”, he said, “We have to fight communalism and bring down the wall of hatred being created between Hindus and Muslims. To save India, we have to put an end to this hate,” he said.

“...I have seen this in every election since Independence. Muslim leaders are taken to Muslim areas and Hindu leaders go to Hindu areas,” he said, adding that the BJP had won the last election over the Balakot airstrike and were spreading hate to win polls in UP.

“Has the Line of Control changed? Have we taken back any area from Pakistan? The line exists. They were instrumental in shooting down their own plan there,” he said.

Claiming that the NC alone can save J&K from disintegration, he said that Jammu is the gateway to Kashmir and Kashmir is the gateway to Ladakh. “There is no threat from outside but from inside, if brotherhood ends. We do not have threats from China and Pakistan. They cannot do anything as long we are strong,” he said.

On the NC and its leaders being dubbed as pro-Pakistan, Abdullah said that the party lost 3,000 of its men, including its ministers, to militancy but kept the Indian flag flying high in Kashmir.

Without naming Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Salathia, Abdullah said, “They are purchasing the people. Will it bring them to power? They are just watching their interests.”

“They (BJP) promised to make J&K a paradise but made it a hell. Their leaders (union ministers) came, but did they come to your village. No, they went to Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and had a good time before returning to Delhi. For how long will you befool the people?” he asked.

Abdullah also accused the BJP of gagging the media and called on the people to stay united in the face of hatemongering.