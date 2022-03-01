BJP starts preparations for Shimla MC elections

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday constituted a three-member committee in-charge of the Shimla municipal corporation elections scheduled for the end of April.

They were appointed during a meeting at Hotel Peterhoff, which was presided over by BJP’s co in-charge of Himachal affairs, Sanjay Tandon. State party president Suresh Kashyap, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and other senior BJP leaders were also in attendance.

The committee comprises former state president Satpal Satti, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj and Nahan legislator Rajiv Bindal. State general secretary Trilok Jamwal, secretary Bihari Lal Sharma and Mahendra Dharmani will assist the committee.

“BJP is fully prepared for MC elections and is simultaneously working on a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in the state,” said Tandon.

“The party has decided to publish a booklet highlighting the achievements of the current MC. In the next 15 days, BJP will prepare a complete road map for the elections,” he added. Panna committees will also be formed for micro-management of the elections.

Taking shots at the Congress over its infighting, Tandon said, “Congress does not have any issues to raise against the government and at the same time, there is a turf battle going on within the party for leadership.”

BJP had a dismal showing in the state’s by-elections in October as candidates of the Opposition Congress were declared winners in all three Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency.

The district administration has proposed to increase the number of wards under the Shimla MC to 41 from the existing 34.

Congress had ruled the MC for more than 25 years before the Communist Party of India (Marxist) scripted history in 2012 as it won the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. In 2017, BJP breached the Congress bastion as it won 19 seats and Congress 12. BJP managed two independents to form the MC.

Tilak Raj appointed state secretary

Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap has appointed Tilak Raj, a resident of Pangi valley in Chamba district, as the state secretary of the party with immediate effect. Kashyap said that the appointment will strengthen the organization, particularly in tribal areas. He said that Raj has also been made the coordinator of programs and booth management of all fronts and cells of BJP. Also, state secretary Payal Vaidya has been appointed state vice-president.

