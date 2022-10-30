BJP steps up campaign with rallies in all 68 assembly segments

Eyeing to retain power in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) stepped up its campaign with its 30 start campaigners addressing 68 elections rallies under “Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan” on Sunday.

The state goes to poll on November 12, and the results will be announced on December 8.

It was for the first time that a political party in Himachal Pradesh held rallies simultaneously in all 68 assembly segments in a single day.

BJP national president JP Nadda, who has been camping in the state for over a week, launched the campaign by addressing a rally at Kaza, a small hill town situated on the banks of the Spiti river at an altitude of 3,650m, in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district.

Later, he addressed two rallies in Manali and Kullu assembly segments.

Addressing the party workers at Kullu, Nadda said seeing the enthusiasm among the masses, he can easily predict that the people of Himachal have decided to elect the double-engine government in the state.

“Modiji Ne Desh Mein Rajnitik Sanskrti Badli Hai Aur Hum Pradesh Mein Raj Nahi Rivaz Badlenge (Modji has changed the political culture in the country, and we in Himachal will change the tradition of changing the government),” Nadda said.

The BJP president said that earlier there would be anti-incumbency, and now there is pro-incumbency in favour of the BJP.

He said whatever development has taken place in Himachal was due to the double-engine government and blessings of the PM Modi.

“Under the BJP regime, the country has not only progressed but is more secure, and PM Modi has rebuilt the country’s image at the international level. Today, if India says something, the world listens,” Nadda added.

Nadda also took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that the party which projects itself as a third alternative, has run away from the battleground as people in Himachal knew about their ill deeds in Punjab and Delhi.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally at Chamba, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said only the BJP government can restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees.

Thakur said that the opposition Congress is directionless, visionless and a leaderless party.

The CM also addressed rallies in Churah and Nurpur.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that the Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan drew a good response, with almost 3 lakh people across 68 assembly constituencies attending the rallies.