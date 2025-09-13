BJP steps up flood relief, aims to ‘mend ties with Punjab farmers’

BJP-ruled states across the country have joined forces to provide relief to Punjab, which is facing its worst floods in nearly four decades and is reeling from widespread damage to crops, property and infrastructure. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flags off relief material vehicles for Punjab, HP and Uttarakhand on September 8.

This coordinated humanitarian response from the BJP-ruled states comes amid efforts by the saffron party to rebuild its ties with the Sikh farming community, which has been critical of the party, especially after the farm laws’ protests.

Widespread floods in the state have affected 3.89 lakh people in 2,319 villages. Crops over 1.92 lakh hectares have been affected and 55 people have been killed in various rain and flood-related incidents.

Haryana took the lead by contributing ₹5 crore and sending 650 trucks filled with relief supplies. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini confirmed that the state continues to send aid to the most affected areas, with additional convoys on their way.

Delhi also stepped forward, offering ₹5 crore in financial assistance and dispatching 50 trucks with essential relief materials. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta extended her support in a letter to her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, affirming that the people of Delhi stand united with Punjab during this crisis.

“This assistance is a reflection of the love and care that every Delhi resident has for Punjab,” Gupta wrote on social media.

The relief effort, which includes food, medicines, tarpaulin sheets, clothing and other essential supplies, is aimed primarily at helping Punjab’s rural farming communities — who have suffered immense losses due to the floods. Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have also contributed significantly, with ₹5 crore in aid from Goa, 48 trucks from Uttar Pradesh and a special relief train from Gujarat carrying 400 tonnes of food and 70 tonnes of medicines.

In addition to food staples, relief packages have been packed with groundnut oil, milk powder, tarpaulin sheets, and mosquito nets, aiming to alleviate both the immediate and long-term needs of those affected by the floods.

While the humanitarian effort is crucial for providing immediate relief, political analysts see it as a strategic move by the BJP to rebuild its relationship with the Sikh community and farmers in Punjab, who were deeply impacted by the farm law protests. The BJP has long struggled to win the trust of the state’s farming community, particularly after the 2020 protests against the now-repealed farm laws, which saw widespread opposition from farmers, especially Sikhs, who viewed the laws as harmful to their livelihoods.

The BJP-led states’ swift response to the flooding crisis may serve to reposition the party as a reliable ally to the farmers. According to a senior BJP leader, this relief operation is part of a broader effort to mend fences with the Sikh farming community and restore the party’s image in Punjab.

“With the Shiromani Akali Dal losing influence and the Aam Aadmi Party facing growing anti-incumbency, the BJP is positioning itself as the go-to ally for Punjabis by offering timely and effective assistance,” said a BJP leader.

Despite the potential political undertones, BJP leaders have been quick to stress that the relief efforts are solely humanitarian. State BJP president Sunil Jakhar said the party’s actions should not be viewed through a political lens.

“The BJP stands united with Punjab in this hour of crisis and every party member, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an ordinary worker, is committed to help Punjab,” said Jakhar.