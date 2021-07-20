BJP suspends Kupwara dist BJP chief after son ‘stages attack on self’

The Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended its Kupwara district president Mohamed Shafi Mir and launched an investigation after it emerged that his son and personal security officers had staged a terror attack to grab the limelight .

The police have detained Mir’s son, Ishfaq Mir, and two personal security officers. While Kupwara senior superintendent of police (SSP) GV Sudeep refused to furnish any details, the BJP issued a statement saying that Mir had been suspended from the party and probe was underway.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said party spokesperson GM Mir has been asked to examine the incident and present a report on July 25. “Till then, the Kupwara district president will remain under suspension,” he said.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said BJP worker Ishfaq Mir was injured by a bullet misfired by his personal security officer (PSO) in Kupwara on Friday and had ruled out speculations of a terror attack on the politician.

Mir, the son of BJP district president Kupwara, Mohammad Shafi, is also active worker of the party in Kupwara.

“The weapon of the PSO went off accidentally in the car, which hit the arm of BJP worker Ishfaq Mir. The other PSO fired in fear. People are requested not to spread rumours of [a] militant attack,” SSP Kupwara GV Sundeep had said, soon after the incident.

Earlier, news of the attack had spread panic among BJP workers in Kashmir as several leaders of the saffron party have been attacked by militants over the last two years.

Police, however, detained Ishfaq Mir and the PSOs to investigate the matter. An official, who did not wish to be named, said that the police had clues that indicate the attack was orchestrated by the BJP leader and his son to get the attention of the party’s leadership and to get enhanced personal security.