BJP targets Congress over ‘VVIP treatment’ to Mukhtar Ansari in Punjab jail
A day after the Punjab jails minister accused the erstwhile Congress government in the state of providing “VVIP treatment” to jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Uttar Pradesh unit targeted Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the issue on Wednesday.
The BJP alleged that gangster-turned-politician Ansari engaged in immoral and illegal activities from inside the Ropar jail in Punjab, and asked the Congress leaders why such special treatment was extended to him.
Ruckus had prevailed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday after jails minister Harjot Singh Bains alleged that Ansari was provided special treatment inside the Ropar Central Jail for 27 months after being brought there on production warrants from UP’s Banda Jail in January 2019 on the basis of a “fake FIR” registered for alleged extortion in Mohali. The minister had also announced to have ordered an FIR to probe the irregularities.
“Congress lends a helping hand to criminals and mafia. The UP government had approached the Supreme Court to bring Ansari back to UP but the then Punjab government opposed it as it wanted to provide all facilities to him. I want to ask Rahul and Priyanka why they were giving these facilities to Ansari. What Congress got in return?” BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi said on Wednesday.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s media adviser Mrityunjay Kumar also targeted the Congress.”By lodging a fake FIR, the Punjab government saved Mukhtar Ansari for over two-and-a-half years. In a barrack of 20, Mukhtar used to live alone with his wife as a VIP. When UP Police tried to take him away, the Congress even paid fees of lawyers to save him. Why such affection for a gangster?” Kumar said in a tweet in Hindi.
-
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
-
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
-
As 2005 repeats, it’s Aaditya’s time to rise and shine
On June 21, the Shiv Sena split in the middle and despite his best efforts, its president Uddhav Thackeray has failed to keep the flock together. Despite the party's depleted bench strength in the assembly, a legislator from Worli, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, will have the opportunity to show that he can be an aggressive yet responsible opposition figure. He also has the responsibility of leading the party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections due this year.
-
Shinde’s revolt successful, rebel MLAs leave Assam for Mumbai with a pit-stop in Goa
Mumbai More than a week after they launched a coup splitting the Shiv Sena down the middle, Eknath Shinde and his rebel legislators, who were camped at a five-star hotel in Guwahati, Assam, left for Goa on Wednesday and are expected to return to Mumbai today. The Goa administration made elaborate security arrangements as the MLAs used the gate used by the Navy to leave the airport.
-
Committed to fulfil all guarantees given to people of Punjab: CM Mann
Taking a dig at the opposition for failing to meet the aspirations of the people of Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that his government was committed to meet all guarantees given to the people before the state polls and the AAP dispensation will perform like the way no other party has performed since independence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics