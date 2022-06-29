BJP targets Congress over ‘VVIP treatment’ to Mukhtar Ansari in Punjab jail

A day after the Punjab jails minister accused the erstwhile Congress government in the state of providing “VVIP treatment” to jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Uttar Pradesh unit targeted Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the issue on Wednesday.

The BJP alleged that gangster-turned-politician Ansari engaged in immoral and illegal activities from inside the Ropar jail in Punjab, and asked the Congress leaders why such special treatment was extended to him.

Ruckus had prevailed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday after jails minister Harjot Singh Bains alleged that Ansari was provided special treatment inside the Ropar Central Jail for 27 months after being brought there on production warrants from UP’s Banda Jail in January 2019 on the basis of a “fake FIR” registered for alleged extortion in Mohali. The minister had also announced to have ordered an FIR to probe the irregularities.

“Congress lends a helping hand to criminals and mafia. The UP government had approached the Supreme Court to bring Ansari back to UP but the then Punjab government opposed it as it wanted to provide all facilities to him. I want to ask Rahul and Priyanka why they were giving these facilities to Ansari. What Congress got in return?” BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi said on Wednesday.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s media adviser Mrityunjay Kumar also targeted the Congress.”By lodging a fake FIR, the Punjab government saved Mukhtar Ansari for over two-and-a-half years. In a barrack of 20, Mukhtar used to live alone with his wife as a VIP. When UP Police tried to take him away, the Congress even paid fees of lawyers to save him. Why such affection for a gangster?” Kumar said in a tweet in Hindi.