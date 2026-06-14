BJP to contest all 117 seats in Punjab: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah made it categorically clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the 2027 Punjab assembly elections on its own, ruling out any pre-poll alliance with another political party.

Union home minister Amit Shah, along with BJP national president Nitin Nabin, chairing a meeting with Punjab BJP leaders at party’s central office in New Delhi on Friday. (@BJP4India)

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Addressing Punjab BJP leaders during a nearly three-hour meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday evening in the presence of the party’s national chief Nitin Nabin, Shah is learnt to have directed the state leadership to prepare for an independent electoral battle with the objective of forming a government in the state.

“We can make our own chief minister if we contest alone. Get ready and convey this message to grassroots workers that the BJP will leave no stone unturned to form its own government in Punjab. Let me make it very clear that we will contest the elections to form our own government,” Shah said, according to leaders who attended the meeting.

Shah during a rally in Moga on March 14 this year had made it clear that the era of the BJP playing second fiddle in Punjab is over. “Whenever we came before you in the past, we were the junior partner. But from today, the BJP begins its campaign to form its own government in Punjab,” he said

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{{^usCountry}} The leaders, who didn’t wish to be named, said Shah and Nabin also told the state leadership that the party high command had finalised its Punjab blueprint and the home minister would spearhead the campaign in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The leaders, who didn’t wish to be named, said Shah and Nabin also told the state leadership that the party high command had finalised its Punjab blueprint and the home minister would spearhead the campaign in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting was attended by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, former state presidents Sunil Jakhar and Ashwani Sharma, besides Shwait Malik, Manoranjan Kalia, Avinash Rai Khanna, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, Tarun Chugh, BJP North India in-charge Saudan Singh, Punjab co-in-charge Narender Raina and parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, among others. Former Union minister Som Parkash, senior leaders Manpreet Singh Badal, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, Jangi Lal Mahajan, Jai Inder Kaur, Parminder Singh Brar, Anil Sarin and Rajesh Bagga were also present.

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The remarks are being viewed as the strongest indication yet that the BJP has firmly shut the door on any pre-poll alliance in the state, where it has traditionally relied on coalition partners.

For decades, the BJP remained largely confined to urban pockets of Punjab and relied heavily on its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to gain access to rural and Sikh voters. The alliance, which lasted nearly three decades, ended in September 2020 after the SAD severed ties with the saffron party over the Centre’s contentious farm laws, which were later repealed.

The breakup forced the BJP to contest the 2022 Punjab assembly elections independently. The results were disappointing for both former allies. The SAD was reduced to just three seats in the 117-member House, recording its worst-ever electoral performance, while the BJP managed to win only two seats and secured a vote share of 6.6%. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party secured a 19% vote share in the state despite winning no seat.

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Since the end of its alliance with the SAD, the BJP has been attempting to build an independent political and organisational structure in the state. The party has focused on expanding its base beyond its traditional urban support among traders, Hindu voters and sections of the Dalit community.

After the meeting, BJP general secretary Parminder Brar reiterated the party’s stand, saying the BJP would contest all assembly seats in the state on its own.

“There will be no alliance with any party. The message from the party high command is clear. We will take our vision, agenda and the development model of the BJP-ruled states to the people of Punjab,” Brar said.

Former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal described the meeting as a brainstorming session on Punjab’s political, economic and social challenges and said the party discussed a roadmap to revive the state’s economy and restore its lost prestige.

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“The goal is to establish a double-engine government in Punjab. If the double-engine model can succeed anywhere, it is Punjab,” he said.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon said the party’s focus remained on development and strengthening its organisation across the state.

“We discussed Punjab politics and development. There is no talk of any alliance,” Dhillon said.

The meeting assumes significance as the BJP steps up preparations for the 2027 assembly elections and seeks to emerge as a standalone political force in Punjab after decades of coalition politics. The party is also set to launch its campaign in the state through booth-level outreach.