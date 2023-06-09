Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Eye on 2024 LS polls: Shah, Nadda to hold rallies in Hoshiarpur & Gurdaspur this month

Eye on 2024 LS polls: Shah, Nadda to hold rallies in Hoshiarpur & Gurdaspur this month

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 09, 2023 02:10 AM IST

The rallies, as part of BJP’s mega outreach programme on the completion of nine-years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, will be held in the two Lok Sabh segments of Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur presently being represented by the BJP MPs.

Sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to organise two mega rallies in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur in June, which will be addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah and the party’s national chief Jagat Parkash Nadda.

Union home minister Amit Shah will address the gathering in Gurdaspur on June 18. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah will address the gathering in Gurdaspur on June 18. (PTI)

The rallies, as part of BJP’s mega outreach programme on the completion of nine-years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, will be held in the two Lok Sabh segments of Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur presently being represented by the BJP MPs.

Nadda will address the rally in Hoshiarpur on June 14, while Shah will address the gathering in Gurdaspur on June 18.

BJP strategists considered that both Hoshiarpur, which is a scheduled caste reserved segment, and Gurdaspur are Hindu dominated areas and the party has potential to gain victory again.

In Hoshiapur, the present Union minister of state Som Parkash had won in 2019, while from Gurdaspur, BJP’s candidate and Bollywood actor Suny Deol had defeated the then Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar. Jakhar, a former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, is now in the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hoshiarpur bjp lok sabha elections gurdaspur + 2 more
hoshiarpur bjp lok sabha elections gurdaspur + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out