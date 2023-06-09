Eye on 2024 LS polls: Shah, Nadda to hold rallies in Hoshiarpur & Gurdaspur this month

Sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to organise two mega rallies in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur in June, which will be addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah and the party’s national chief Jagat Parkash Nadda. Union home minister Amit Shah will address the gathering in Gurdaspur on June 18. (PTI)

The rallies, as part of BJP’s mega outreach programme on the completion of nine-years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, will be held in the two Lok Sabh segments of Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur presently being represented by the BJP MPs.

Nadda will address the rally in Hoshiarpur on June 14, while Shah will address the gathering in Gurdaspur on June 18.

BJP strategists considered that both Hoshiarpur, which is a scheduled caste reserved segment, and Gurdaspur are Hindu dominated areas and the party has potential to gain victory again.

In Hoshiapur, the present Union minister of state Som Parkash had won in 2019, while from Gurdaspur, BJP’s candidate and Bollywood actor Suny Deol had defeated the then Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar. Jakhar, a former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, is now in the BJP.