On his first visit to Ludhiana after being appointed Punjab BJP president, Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday said the party, if voted to power in 2027, will establish an “exemplary regime” in the state, akin to that of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, where people will be treated equally irrespective of caste, religion or class.

Party workers welcoming Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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Dhillon was visiting the party office in Model Town Extension, where he interacted with party workers and leaders, encouraging them to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Later, addressing the media at the office, Dhillon said the BJP was in power in 22 of 28 states in the country, and these states were witnessing rapid development. He expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious in Punjab as well in 2027.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Dhillon alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab had deteriorated, with incidents of murder and robbery becoming routine, and gangsters easily making extortion calls to industrialists and businessmen.

He also alleged that the state’s youth were increasingly migrating abroad due to a lack of opportunities.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhillon further accused the AAP government of failing to fulfil its promise of providing ₹1,000 per month to women in Punjab, which was announced before the 2022 assembly elections. On the other hand, the BJP fulfilled its electoral promises in Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh soon after assuming office, he claimed, adding that the BJP government in Haryana was providing minimum support price (MSP) for all crops to farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhillon further accused the AAP government of failing to fulfil its promise of providing ₹1,000 per month to women in Punjab, which was announced before the 2022 assembly elections. On the other hand, the BJP fulfilled its electoral promises in Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh soon after assuming office, he claimed, adding that the BJP government in Haryana was providing minimum support price (MSP) for all crops to farmers. {{/usCountry}}

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On the issue of agriculture, Dhillon said declining groundwater levels in Punjab had made crop diversification a necessity. He added that he had discussed the matter with Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and stressed the need for policies that encouraged farmers to adopt alternative crops.

Responding to a question about his relationship with former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Dhillon dismissed any speculation of differences. “Captain Amarinder Singh is like an elder brother to me. In fact, he was the first person to congratulate me after I was appointed state BJP president,” he said.

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Reacting to AAP convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s post on X alleging that the BJP was targeting small Hindu traders through the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Dhillon said the ED functioned independently and alleged that Kejriwal was trying to give the issue a communal colour.