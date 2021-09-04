Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

BJP will form next govt in J&K with absolute majority: Raina
chandigarh news

BJP will form next govt in J&K with absolute majority: Raina

He was addressing media after Danish Mishra, a prominent businessman and eminent social worker, along with his supporters joined the BJP in Jammu
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:22 AM IST
BJP’s J&K president Ravinder Raina (HT File Photo)

The BJP will form the next government with absolute majority in the union territory and J&K will have chief minister from the saffron party, said party’s J&K president Ravinder Raina on Friday.

He was addressing media after Danish Mishra, a prominent businessman and eminent social worker, along with his supporters joined the BJP here.

Slamming the opposition, he said, “People have developed robust faith in the BJP in these years and are keen to root out selfish dynastic parties for better development and strong nation.”

“The people know that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas can only be achieved by BJP government. With their support, the BJP will form the next government with an absolute majority,” he reiterated.

