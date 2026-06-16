BJP will provide MSP for every crop if voted to power in Punjab: Dhillon

In an outreach to Punjab’s farming community ahead of the assembly elections, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Monday said if voted to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will ensure a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for every crop.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon addressing party workers during a meeting in Jagraon near Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

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Addressing party workers during a meeting in Jagraon near Ludhiana, Dhillon said the BJP was committed to safeguarding farmers’ interests and providing them assured returns for their produce. He cited Haryana as an example, claiming that the BJP government there provided MSP on 24 crops, and asserted that a similar model will be implemented in Punjab if the party came to power.

“The BJP stands firmly with farmers. We want to ensure that every crop grown in Punjab gets the protection of MSP so that farmers are not forced to sell their produce below remunerative prices,” Dhillon said.

Taking aim at Opposition parties, the BJP leader accused them of spreading misinformation among farmers regarding the Centre’s policies. He claimed that anti-BJP parties had been falsely alleging that the central government intended to abolish MSP.

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{{^usCountry}} “These claims are baseless. Wheat and paddy are still being procured in Punjab at MSP fixed by the central government. The BJP has consistently supported farmers and will continue to do so,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These claims are baseless. Wheat and paddy are still being procured in Punjab at MSP fixed by the central government. The BJP has consistently supported farmers and will continue to do so,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP leader reiterated that the party was preparing to contest all 117 assembly seats in Punjab and was positioning itself as a strong alternative to the state’s existing political players.