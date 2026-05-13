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BJP wins Hooda bastion, set to sweep Haryana MC elections

Ruling party clinches symbolic victory in Sampla while maintaining steady margins in major municipal corporations.

Published on: May 13, 2026 12:34 pm IST
By Neeraj Mohan
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday secured a strategic win in the Sampla municipal committee, a region traditionally considered a stronghold of former chief minister and Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while counting was underway for the three municipal corporations and several councils in the state.

Rima Soni, an Independent, defeated BJP’s Nikita Goel by 2,806 votes for the Uklana Municipal Committee president’s post on Wednesday.

According to the state election commission, BJP candidate Praveen claimed the chairman’s post by 687 votes, defeating Independent candidate Ankit. Though the Congress opted not to field an official candidate, the result serves as a direct setback to Hooda’s local influence, particularly after he urged voters to consolidate behind any candidate capable of defeating the BJP.

This victory, bolstered by high-profile campaigning from chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior BJP leaders, has provided a morale boost to the ruling party amid the broader landscape of the state’s local body elections.

In the battle for the state’s major municipal corporations, the BJP has registered a consistent lead across Sonepat, Ambala, and Panchkula.

In Sonepat, BJP mayoral candidate Rajiv Jain established a substantial lead of over 9,700 votes against Congress nominee Kamal Dewan, while INLD’s Ishwar Singh trailed in third place.

The state election commission deployed CCTV surveillance and strict entry controls at all centres, as officials worked to finalise results for several municipal bodies and crucial bypolls in districts like Tohana and Jhajjar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP wins Hooda bastion, set to sweep Haryana MC elections
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP wins Hooda bastion, set to sweep Haryana MC elections
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