Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP workers face farmers’ wrath in Patiala
chandigarh news

BJP workers face farmers’ wrath in Patiala

Clash averted as protesters disrupt meeting, raise slogans against state party vice-president Harjit Singh Grewal
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Police trying to maintain order after farmers gather to protest BJP meeting in Patiala on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws disrupted a meeting of BJP workers in Patiala on Thursday a short while before party vice-president Harjit Singh Grewal’s arrival.

The BJP workers, including party executive member Gurtej Singh Dhillon, 43, were meeting to introduce Patiala constitutency’s newly appointed in-charge Subhash Verma at Bandela Mandir.

Also read: ‘Will be tough to save lives after some time’: Sisodia’s SOS over oxygen supply

The farmers gathered and started raising slogans against Grewal, who was yet to arrive.

The protesters were at loggerheads with the BJP workers, but the timely intervention of the police helped avert a clash.

Patiala BJP president Harinder Singh Kohli said: “We were safely evacuated.”

Satnam Singh, a farm activist, said they will continue protesting against BJP leaders. “We held a peaceful protest outside the venue and didn’t allow them to hold any meeting,” he said.

DSP Yogesh Sharma said the protesters were dispersed to avoid crowding. “We are identifying those who violated Covid norms. Suitable action will be taken,” he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sukhbir threatens protest over delayed payment to farmers

Hailstorm in Shimla brings down mercury

Punjab VB raids senior excise official’s house in Jalandhar

1,710 doses of Covid vaccine stolen from Jind Civil Hospital

Later, the protestors blocked the main road near the bus stand, but the police cleared the stretch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP