'Will be tough to save lives after some time': Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's SOS over oxygen supply

The issue of oxygen shortage is serious in Delhi and it will be tough to save lives after some time, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. He also said that some hospitals in Delhi have run out of oxygen completely.

“We’ve been making internal arrangements for now, but it will become tough to save lives after some time,” Sisodia said at a press conference and added he has been receiving emails and messages regarding the shortage.

“Some Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen completely. They have no options left,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also accused the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh of blocking Delhi’s oxygen supply.

“Major reason behind Delhi’s oxygen crisis is ‘jungle raj’ for oxygen by Haryana-UP. Their governments, officers and police aren’t letting supply from their oxygen plants come to Delhi. Our officers spoke to them, I tried to speak to GoI but things aren’t changing on ground,” Sisodia said.

Speaking about the Centre’s decision on Wednesday to increase the supply of oxygen in Delhi and some other states, Sisodia questioned why neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were behaving as if they had some dispute with Delhi and added all have to be united against the pandemic.

He also urged the Centre to take the assistance of paramilitary forces if required and ensure the supply of oxygen - critical for serious Covid-19 patients - to Delhi.

Delhi and Haryana have been engaged in squabble over the oxygen crisis. The Delhi government has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Haryana of stopping supplies into the national capital.

However, the Haryana government termed this allegation as baseless and said the supply was interrupted due to technical reasons. “No supply has been stopped to Delhi. This is not true,” state health minister Anil Vij told news agency PTI on Wednesday and claimed that one of the oxygen tankers going to Delhi from Faridabad was looted by the Delhi government.