: Over 5,000 workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana unit will hear the budget presented by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at various party offices and inform public about its benefits, state party president Om Prakash Dhankar said on Tuesday.

BJP workers to hear budget at party offices: Dhankar

Dhankar made the remarks during his visit to enquire about the health of home minister Anil Vij, who recently had a head surgery, at the latter’s residence here.

Chief minister Khattar is scheduled to present the state budget on Thursday.

“The union government presented a balanced budget with taking care of both micro and macro sectors. I am hopeful that Haryana CM will present the budget on similar lines. Over 5,000 BJP workers will hear the budget at party offices and disseminate benefits of it to the public,” he said.

Dhankar said that on February 26, the party workers will also hear Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat” at Shakti Kendras other than at booth-levels. He said that discussion will be held on the President’s address in the parliament during the Budget Session.

Dhankar said that with a motive to expand the party’s footprints in every corner of the state, over 4 lakh panna pramukhs and 1 lakh other BJP workers will hoist the party flag at 9am on April 6 at their respective residences.

He said that the health department’s Chirayu Yojana could prove to be a turning point for the party in the 2024 assembly elections.

Vij is on a four-day leave from the ongoing Budget Session on the advice of doctors and is likely to attend the proceedings on Friday.