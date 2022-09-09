BJP bets big on PM Modi’s September 24 Mandi rally

Almost 11 months after Pratibha Singh, Pradesh Congress chief, defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the Lok Sabha bypoll from Mandi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to blow the poll bugle for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections by holding a rally at Mandi, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home turf, on September 24.

Mandi, which has 10 assembly segments, is seemingly the new battleground for the party. Earlier, the party had proposed a youth rally in Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, which was once the stronghold of former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, but later shifted the venue to Mandi.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will hold a town hall in Mandi town on Friday. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had held a roadshow in Mandi town sending out a strong message that his party was a serious contender for the elections in Himachal this time.

“Over one lakh youth below the age of 40 will attend the rally. Youths at the booth level will be mobilised to participate in the rally, while others would also join,” said Suresh Kashyap, BJP state chief, giving details of the rally.

The Prime Minister is expected to reach out to the masses and seek support for the state government. The state is scheduled to go to the polls later this year. The BJP hopes to make a comeback in the state under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur. However, the state has a history of not repeating governments. The responsibility of organising the rally has been allocated to the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, to connect with the young population.

“All expenses will be borne by the youth wing,” quipped the state party chief on the expenses of the rally. He said since Mandi was spacious and could accommodate more people, it was selected as the venue. Other central leaders will keep visiting the state.

Textile minister Smriti Irani will visit Sundernagar on September 17. She will attend a meeting of the Mahila Morcha while law minister Kiren Rijiju will participate in a function in the state capital to mobilise the legal fraternity. The Union defence minister will address back-to-back rallies in Sirmaur district, he said.

