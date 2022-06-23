BJP has lost support base in Haryana’s urban areas: Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition in state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the ruling BJP has lost support even in the urban areas, while commenting on the civic body polls results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said although the Congress stayed away from these elections, local party leaders had extended their support to the independent candidates.

“There were places where four to five local Congress workers were also contesting for each seat of the chairman. These independent candidates have won about 19 seats and finished second in 30 places in close contests,” he added.

The former Haryana CM said as far as the vote share is concerned, the independent candidates secured 52.2% votes against the BJP’s 26.3% votes in the cities.

“ Even though the Congress stayed away from the election, the BJP-JJP alliance has completely failed to win the trust of the people. People have rejected the alliance in the elections,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the independent nominees’ victory shows that the people are deeply angry with the performance of the current government .

“Now the people of Haryana are eagerly waiting for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections so that the BJP-JJP government can be taught a lesson by the power of their vote,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP’s state chief OP Dhankar said the people of urban areas have reposed faith in the policies of central and state governments by electing their party nominees in the civic body polls.

“We are glad to see the results, particularly in Jhajjar and Sonepat, where the BJP candidates secured victory on all five president posts. We also made inroads into Nuh, Kalka, Sadhaura , Ladwa and other areas. Our candidates won the polls by a thumping margin. This shows that people are satisfied with the policies of Modi and Manohar governments,” Dhankar said in a press statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}