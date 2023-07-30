Govt failed to check corruption, unemployment: Abhay

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala on Sunday accused the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana of failing to check corruption and rising unemployment in the state.

Addressing a gathering during the party’s ‘parivartan padyatra’, which entered Panipat’s Samalkha on the 148th day on Sunday, Abhay said that the present government has failed on all fronts as youths, farmers and poor are suffering due to its wrong policies.

Abhay said that the people of the state have made up their mind to dethrone this government in 2024 and the INLD will form the next government in Haryana.

Abhay also attacked the Congress party and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for not raising the voice of the people and the BJP government for not taking action against Hooda in the cases registered against him.

The INLD leader said that the Congress was suffering from internal bickering as several party leaders were projecting themselves as chief ministerial candidates. He said that INLD is the only alternative with the people to provide a stable and strong government.

