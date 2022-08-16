BJP-JJP govt ignoring Haryana’s Ahirwal belt: Rao Inderjit

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for discriminating against the Ahirwal region in allocating and carrying out development works in south Haryana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish PM’s five pledges, says Khattar

Addressing residents of Rewari at the inauguration of a private library on Monday, Rao Inderjit, who belongs to the dominant Yadav community of the region, hit out at his own party’s government in Haryana and said: “First the Congress and then the BJP government has discriminated against the Ahirwal region. Ironically, both the parties formed the government because of the Ahirwal vote. These parties understood our importance until they formed their government in Chandigarh.”

Expressing concern over the discontent brewing, he said: “I fear if I fight another political battle, people shouldn’t leave me alone in the battleground. Now, voters of this region understand the importance of their vote.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After attending the Independence Day function in Rewari, Rao was speaking at the library opening organised by BJP worker Sadan Pahalwan.

The Union minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to improve the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and said the benefits of the Centre’s schemes were reaching the poor.

On the sports front, he congratulated Haryana’s players for excelling at the recent Commonwealth Games and winning 50% of the country’s medals.