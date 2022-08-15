Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish PM’s five pledges, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday called upon every Haryanvi to pledge to accomplish the ‘Panch Prans (Five Resolves)’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their contribution towards transforming India into a potential superpower.

Also watch: Beating Retreat at Attari-Wagah border on Independence Day

“The Tricolour flying high on the top of every house has certainly painted the entire country in the colours of patriotism. The people of Haryana have also raised the pride of Maa Bharti by proudly hoisting the Tricolour atop 60 lakh houses,” Khattar said after hoisting the flag at Samalkha in Panipat district on Independence Day.

While addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi spelt out the five pledges as a resolve for a developed India; removing any trace of the colonial mindset; taking pride in our legacy; our strength of unity; and fulfilling the duties of citizens, which include the prime minister and chief ministers as well.

“While following our great cultural traditions and high moral values, we have to work unitedly to make the country and the state ‘swachh, swastha and khushal’,” said the chief minister.

Every 10th soldier in army from Haryana

“We are proud that on May 10, 1857, the uprising of the country’s first freedom struggle movement is sparked from Ambala. Our brave soldiers have played a significant role in protecting the borders of the country even after independence. Today, every tenth soldier in the Indian Army is from Haryana,” Khattar said highlighting the contribution of the state in the country’s armed forces.

“We cannot repay the debt of the sacrifices of our martyrs, but we can certainly express our gratitude towards them by taking care of their families and ensuring the welfare of ex-servicemen and para-military forces. A Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department has been constituted. The ex-gratia amount for the family members of soldiers and para-military personnel who die in action has been increased to ₹50 lakh. Similarly, in the case of soldiers killed in an IED blast, the ex-gratia amount has also been increased to ₹50 lakh. As many as 347 dependents of martyred armed forces and paramilitary forces have been given jobs on compassionate grounds,” the chief minister said.

Parivar Pehchan Patra has helped reach out

The chief minister said that Haryana came into existence after 19 years of independence. Still, Haryana is one of the leading states in the country. It’s not a big state in terms of area and population, but the state has made a significant contribution to the country’s economy.

“While realising Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas, we have given the slogan Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek and with this spirit, we have worked continuously for ensuring equitable development of the state and have also ensured the welfare of every section. We have now focused our campaign to bring in maximum good governance reforms by reaching out to those at the bottom of the pyramid and also ensuring the uplift of the poorest of the poor”, he said.

The chief minister said that loans and other assistance have been given to about 30,000 families for employment opportunities under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana. “I’m happy to share that the state government’s e-governance campaign of reaching out to those at the bottom of the pyramid to ensure the benefits of government services and schemes are firstly availed by them has now finally reached Parivar Pehchan Patra. Under this, ambitious PPP scheme, unique ID cards of all families is being made. With this single document, the benefits of all the schemes and services are now available to the eligible person while sitting at home only,” said the chief minister.

While adopting a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, about 87,000 jobs were given on merit, ending the age-old parchi kharchi system, he added.

15% contribution to central foodgrain pool

Khattar said that Haryana contributes about 15% to the central pool of foodgrains. With the promotion of crop diversification in the state, the share of horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries is increasing in the agriculture sector. “We are taking several initiatives towards ensuring maximum income of the farmers by diversifying as per the demand of the market,” said the CM.

The CM said 17 new national highways have been declared in the state, of which work of seven has been completed. After the completion of all these highways, every district of the state will be connected to the national highway. Work has started on the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor from Palwal to Sonepat via Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhoda-Kundli to be constructed ₹ 6,000 crore. Besides, under the Panchgram vision work is underway to develop five new cities along the alignment of the KMP corridor and state-of-the-art industrial and commercial township near Kharkhoda and IMT at Sohna is also being developed.

“Ensuring equitable development, the state government aims to open one medical college in every district, a 200-bed hospital in every district and at least one university. Tertiary Cancer Care Centre has been set up at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt, at a cost of ₹72 crore,” said Khattar.

CWG medal-winners to be felicitated on Tuesday

The chief minister said: “The players of Haryana have contributed a lot in the country’s total 61 medals tally in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Earlier in ‘Khelo India Youth Games-2021’ our players won 137 medals and got the first position in the country.”

Haryana is the first state in the country that gives maximum cash prize money to medal-winning sportspersons. Commonwealth Games players will also be honoured with cash prizes in a grand felicitation ceremony scheduled to be held on Tuesday.