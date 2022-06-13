BJP misusing investigative agencies: Cong spokesperson
All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam accused the central government of misusing investigating agencies to frame the party’s senior leaders – Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – in false cases.
Asserting that the Congress will not tolerate the politics of vendetta, he alleged that Enforcement Directorate summons to the Gandhis were politically motivated. “The BJP is worried because of the party’s Bharat Jodo Padyatra campaign and sees Rahul Gandhi as a major challenge. The BJP has been misleading people to divert the attention of the people from the serious problems of the country,” he said.
“The day after the Congress decided to take out a Desh Jodo Padyatra at its Udaipur camp, Congress leaders were summoned by the ED, which indicates a well-planned conspiracy,” he said, adding that the Centre was misusing the ED, income tax, and CBI.
“Whenever there is an election in any state, they start raiding the houses of the opposition leaders. Over the last eight years, the ED has registered around 11,000 cases and trial has not started in the majority of them. Today, India’s economic condition is not that different from Sri Lanka as its unemployment figures have reached around 22 crore. The BJP is instigating communal violence in the country to hide its failures,” he said.
Protests will be staged outside all ED offices across the country on Monday on the call of All India Congress Committee. In Shimla, the protest will take place under the leadership of state president Pratibha Singh.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics