BJP misusing investigative agencies: Cong spokesperson

All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam accused the central government of misusing investigating agencies to frame the party’s senior leaders – Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – in false cases.

Asserting that the Congress will not tolerate the politics of vendetta, he alleged that Enforcement Directorate summons to the Gandhis were politically motivated. “The BJP is worried because of the party’s Bharat Jodo Padyatra campaign and sees Rahul Gandhi as a major challenge. The BJP has been misleading people to divert the attention of the people from the serious problems of the country,” he said.

“The day after the Congress decided to take out a Desh Jodo Padyatra at its Udaipur camp, Congress leaders were summoned by the ED, which indicates a well-planned conspiracy,” he said, adding that the Centre was misusing the ED, income tax, and CBI.

“Whenever there is an election in any state, they start raiding the houses of the opposition leaders. Over the last eight years, the ED has registered around 11,000 cases and trial has not started in the majority of them. Today, India’s economic condition is not that different from Sri Lanka as its unemployment figures have reached around 22 crore. The BJP is instigating communal violence in the country to hide its failures,” he said.

Protests will be staged outside all ED offices across the country on Monday on the call of All India Congress Committee. In Shimla, the protest will take place under the leadership of state president Pratibha Singh.