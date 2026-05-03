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BJP’s Kuldeep Bishnoi seeks apology from MP Rekha Sharma

In a 5.56-minute video, Kuldeep Bishnoi said that BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli addressed his father and former CM Bhajan Lal Ji disrespectfully, and MP Rekha Sharma insulted his father with controversial remarks

Published on: May 03, 2026 05:34 am IST
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
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Nearly a week after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma allegedly made controversial remarks against the late former three-time Congress chief minister Bhajan Lal and his elder son, Chander Mohan, accusing them of rigging polls through “badmashi”, former Hisar MP and Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is also associated with the BJP, on Saturday asked the party leadership to issue a show-cause notice to Sharma; otherwise, he will be forced to take a big decision.

During a programme in Hisar, Mohan Lal Badoli did not add “Ji” to Bhajan Lal’s name, which miffed Bishnoi. (HT Photo for representation)

In a 5.56-minute video, Kuldeep Bishnoi said that BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli addressed his father and former CM Bhajan Lal Ji disrespectfully, and MP Rekha Sharma insulted his father with controversial remarks.

During a programme in Hisar, Mohan Lal Badoli did not add “Ji” to Bhajan Lal’s name, which miffed Bishnoi. “If the BJP has failed to stop such leaders, I will be forced to take some extreme step. I played a key role in the BJP’s government formation in two out of three terms. My party’s 7.5% vote share shifted towards the BJP,” he added.

Supporters of former CM Bhajan Lal filed complaints against Rekha Sharma in 17 districts of Haryana over the last week. The controversy stirred last week when Sharma urged the Panchkula voters to elect the party’s mayoral candidate Sham Lal Bansal.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP’s Kuldeep Bishnoi seeks apology from MP Rekha Sharma
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP’s Kuldeep Bishnoi seeks apology from MP Rekha Sharma
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