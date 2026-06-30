BJP’s Suman Thakur elected Mandi mayor uncontested

The election for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor of the Mandi municipal corporation (MC) was held on Monday, with Suman Thakur elected unopposed as mayor and Jitendra Sharma as deputy mayor. They were sole candidates for the two posts. Suman Thakur and Jitendra Kumar celebrating their victory in Mandi on Monday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The election process was conducted under the supervision of deputy commissioner and authorised officer Apoorv Devgan. All 14 newly elected councillors of the MC were present on the occasion.

Earlier, DC Devgan administered the oath of office and secrecy to all 14 newly elected councillors of the Mandi MC.

Palampur gets Radha Sood as mayor

Meanwhile, Radha Sood was unanimously elected as mayor of Palampur MC, while Neelam Malik was selected for the post of deputy mayor.

Elections were held under the chairmanship of Kangra additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Vinay Kumar, who also administered oath to 15 councillors along with mayor and deputy mayor.

No polls in Solan, Dharamshala

Polls for electing mayor and deputy mayor were not held in Dharamshala and Solan municipal corporations due to lack of the required quorum.

However, swearing-in ceremony for the 17 councillors of the Dharamshala MC and 17 councillors of Solan MC were held and oaths were administered by concerned Kangra deputy commissioners Hemraj Bairwa and Solan DC Man Mohan Sharma.

Solan mayoral elections are now scheduled for July 2.