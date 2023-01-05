Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BKU (Charuni) begins protest demanding hike in sugarcane SAP

BKU (Charuni) begins protest demanding hike in sugarcane SAP

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 09:55 PM IST

: Farmers and activists affiliated to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) on Thursday started a five-day protest against the state government’s decision to not raise the state approved price (SAP) for sugarcane for this year’s crushing season

BKU (Charuni) begins protest demanding hike in sugarcane SAP
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: Farmers and activists affiliated to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) on Thursday started a five-day protest against the state government’s decision to not raise the state approved price (SAP) for sugarcane for this year’s crushing season.

The faction held the protest at all sugar mills in the state and also stopped weighing operations for two hours from 12 noon to 2 pm.

In Ambala, the protest was organised at Naraingarh Sugar Mills and in Yamunanagar, at Saraswati Sugar Mills.

Sanju Gudiana, district president, BKU Yamunanagar unit, said that the government has failed to increase the SAP, even when the cost of production has risen.

“Even if the government doesn’t pay heed to our demand, a mahapanchayat will be organised in Karnal on January 10 to decide the future course of action,” he said.

The Haryana government had last month decided to retain the last year’s SAP for the current crushing season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP