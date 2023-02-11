BKU Dakaunda pledges support to radical groups

After Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ughrahan), the Dakaunda faction of the farmer rights’ union has pledged support to the Quami Insaaf Morcha, a conglomerate of 12 pro-Khalistan bodies demanding the release of Sikh detainees.

BKU (Dakaunda) president Buta Singh Burjgill said on Saturday that large jathas of activists will reach Mohali, where the Quami Insaaf Morcha members have assembled to press for their demands, on February 15.

The morcha has been trying to march towards Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh, but have been stopped at the border.

Burjgill said, “The union will register its presence by attending the ongoing agitation near the Chandigarh border in solidarity with radicals, and all others languishing in prisons even after completion of their jail terms. We stand for the rights of prisoners.”

The move is being seen as a show of strength by Burjgill, who is facing allegations of holding backchannel talks with central agencies during farmers agitation against the contentious farm laws (now repealed) without the knowledge and consent of the farm union’s leadership.

BKU (Dakaunda) has a sizeable presence in 16 districts and its leaders played a key role in negotiations with the Central government during the farmers agitation. Burjgill is trying to retain control over the organisation while combating serious allegations of breach of trust during the farmer agitation.

“The presence of BKU (Dakaunda) volunteers at the Mohali venue next week will prove who actually holds the confidence of union members. Those expelled from the union in the last few days are trying to malign the present leadership,” said Burjgill.

A rebel group led by former state vice-president Manjit Singh Dhaner and state executive member Harnek Singh Mehma have convened an emergency council meeting of BKU in Bathinda on February 14.

“Burjgill, senior leaders of BKU (Dakaunda) and other unions colluded and held parallel talks with the union ministers and government officials during the agitation. They held talks without any approval and the move was intended to derail the farmer movement. We have called an open house meeting to discuss the conduct of Burjgill, general secretary Jagmohan Singh Patiala and others,” said Dhaner.

“Burjgill is trying to portray that the Left ideologues are not concerned about the release of Sikh prisoners. Union volunteers are already visiting the protest site as it was decided earlier by the organisations to support the morcha,” he said.

Confirming that he was part of the backchannel talks with the Union government, Burjgill said it was normal for senior leadership to push the union’s agenda and resolve the agitation.

But there is nothing against the union or the agitation, he emphasised.

“It has been more than a year since the agitation ended. But levelling accusations at this juncture shows a conspiracy against the union. A group of leaders is trying to malign our image in a bid to give control of the union to ultra-Left-leaning individuals. This union represents farmers and tying to a particular political ideology will defeat the purpose,” said the union head.

On farmer unions expressing solidarity with the radicals, Professor Ashutosh Kumar of Panjab University’s department of political science said, “It appears that the leadership is trying to consolidate the support base by joining the religious agenda. But they should remain cautious.”