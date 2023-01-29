BKU demands 25 bonus on sugarcane SAP

Though sugarcane growers have ended their weeklong protest and allowed sugar mills to resume crushing operations, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) has demanded ₹25 per quintal bonus on sugarcane.

“The government has ditched the farmers by announcing a hike of ₹10 per quintal in the state advised price (SAP) of sugarcane,” said BKU state president Ratan Mann while addressing a gathering of farmers at Panipat. He demanded that the government should immediately announce a bonus of ₹25 per quintal to provide relief to farmers who were suffering due to poor yield caused by pest attack on the crop. He also accused farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni of backstabbing the cane growers by ending the protest after the government announced ₹10 hike in SAP. He added that BKU (Tikait) will continue its agitation for bonus.

