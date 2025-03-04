BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) activists prevent police from entering village in Barnala

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) activists surrounded two police vehicles at Fatehgarh Chhanna village in Barnala district to prevent the personnel from detaining farmer leaders early on Tuesday. Farm union activists blocking the road to Fatehgarh Chhanna village in Barnala district on Tuesday morning to prevent police from detaining their leaders. (HT Photo)

The activists blocked the road to the village from 4.30am to 9am and did not allow the police vehicles to proceed. The police action was part of a statewide crackdown to put farmer leaders in preventive detention so that they don’t proceed for the ‘pucca morcha (week-long protest)’ called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha in Chandigarh on March 5 in support of their demands.

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) Barnala block vice-president Krishan Singh said: “Nine police personnel came in two vehicles. We protested and blocked the road as they wanted to arrest our leaders.”

Another leader of the BKU faction, Baljinder Singh, said, “We had a meeting with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday, but he refused to listen to our demands. This morning, the Punjab Police raided the homes of farmer leaders and tried to arrest them. This shows the government’s anti-farmer stance.”

The police left the village without taking any action.