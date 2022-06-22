BKU flays government, says moong not being lifted at MSP

While the authorities are claiming smooth procurement of the moong crop from mandis, a delegation of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU- Ekta- Dakonda) today met the deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik and complained that despite assurance from the government the moong crop was not being lifted from the mandis at the minimum support price (MSP).

The delegation members said that they had a discussion on seven issues, including procurement of moong and maize below MSP, stray cattle menace, and compensation for damaged crops. While submitting a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, the delegation members demanded that the children or relatives of those who died during farmer protests should be given government jobs as promised during the time of agitation.

Mahinder Singh, district president, BKU Dakonda, said that the district administration is making tall claims that moong is being procured at MSP but the reality is that farmers are being paid ₹1,000 to ₹1,300 less than the MSP for moong in all the markets. “Today, farmers are getting around ₹6,000 per quintal instead of ₹7,275 per quintal,” he said, adding that similar is the case with the maize crop.

He also alleged that there are inadequate arrangements by the administration at the markets to save the produce in this rainy season.

He also highlighted that the administration has failed to deal with the menace of stray animals. It has been regularly brought in the notice of the authorities that stray animals are not only damaging the crops but are also posing risk to the lives of the commuters but no action has been taken by the authorities to end this menace.

During the meeting, the district president also mentioned that earlier due to bad weather, potato crops had got damaged but despite conducting the revenue survey (girdawari), the farmers have not received compensation. He demanded the DC to take up the matter with the government and ensure that farmers receive compensation at the earliest.

