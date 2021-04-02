BKU Muktsar chief among 21 held for murder bid on BJP MLA

Muktsar Police on Thursday arrested 21 more people, including Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Sidhupur) Muktsar president Sukhdev Singh, for attempting to murder BJP’s Abohar legislator Arun Narang in Malout on March 27, taking the total arrests to 25. Narang was beaten up and stripped naked by a mob of farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws. Police had arrested four people a day after the incident amid widespread condemnation of the incident.

Besides Sukhdev Singh, two BKU-Sidhupur office-bearers Nirmal Singh (general secretary) of Jasseana village and Nanak Singh (treasurer) of Fakarsar village were also arrested on Thursday. Among others arrested include Baljeet Singh of Bodhiwala Khadak Singh village, Gurdeep Singh, Baldev Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Balvir Singh, Guradita Singh, Sadhu Singh and Jaskaran Singh ( all residents of Harike Kalan village), Mandeep Singh of Mehna, Avtar Singh of Mithri Budhgir, Darshan Singh, Manjinder Singh and Sarjinder Singh (all residents of Warring village), Balwant Singh, Dharam Singh, Resham Singh and Gurwinder Singh (all residents of Raniwala village) and Jaskaran Singh of Gulabewala village.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) D Sudarvizhi said all the accused named in the said case have been arrested even as investigations are still on.

The case was registered on the complaint of Muktsar superintendent of police (SP) Gurmail Singh against BKU office-bearers, 24 farmer activists and 250 unidentified people under sections 307, 353, 186, 188, 332, 342, 506, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Malout police station.

Sudarvizi said the members of police party, including SP (headquarters), Malout DSP, two station house officers (SHO) and personnel of quick reaction team (QRT), trying to protect MLA Narang were also attacked by the protesters. Superintendent of police Gurmail Singh and constables Ranjit Singh and Harmanpreet Singh had suffered injuries in the incident.