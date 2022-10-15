BKU protest rally: ‘Fulfill Punjab farmers’ demands by Oct 19 or face ire’

On the seventh day of its protest, Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) (Ekta - Ugrahan) on Saturday, organised a rally here, demanding fulfillment of their demands, which include government compensation to farmers for damaged crops and death of cows due to lumpy skin disease.

Raising anti-government slogans, thousands of farmers were present in the rally, which was held outside a private colony here, which has a rented accommodation of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The farmers are also demanding an increase in the land acquisition compensation, closure of a liquor manufacturing unit at Mansurwal village near Zira and the cancellation of cases registered against farmers for burning stubble and protesting, besides a bonus of ₹200 per quintal for the management of stubble without burning it.

The farmers have been on an indefinite protest outside CM’s residence, having blocked the 3-kilometre stretch leading up to Sangrur from the Patiala-Bathinda highway. They have announced to take “major action” on October 20, incase the state government fails to ensure implementation of the demands already accepted in-principle. The protesting farmers have also sent across a communiqué with a reminder of their demands to the state government.

Union president, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, said, “We are giving four more days to the government to act on our demands. In case of government’s failure, we will take major action on October 20 and onus of that step will be governments’ responsibility. We are not here to sit and just break bread.” Beside Ugrahan, senior vice president Jhanda Singh Jethoke, general secretary Shingara Singh and Harinder Kaur Bindu also addressed the gathering.