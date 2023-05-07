Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wrestlers’ protest: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU activists protest at Tikri border

Wrestlers’ protest: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU activists protest at Tikri border

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 07, 2023 10:10 PM IST

Protesting farmers, including women, broke barricades at the Tikri border to enter Delhi in support of wrestlers demanding the arrest of wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The farmers plan to sit on a dharna for a day and indefinitely if their demands are not met. More than 75 khaps from Haryana also extended support to the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), including women, organised a protest at Tikri border on Sunday after being stopped by the Delhi police to enter the national capital.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia with BKU(Ekta Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
However, the agitators raised slogans against the Centre, broke the barricades put up by the Delhi police and entered the national capital. “We announced to reach Delhi on May 7 to support the wrestlers’ protest but the Delhi police stopped us by putting up barricades on the Tikri border. We entered Delhi after breaking the barricades,” said the protesters.

BKU(Ekta Ugrahan) chief Jogender Singh Ugrahan said they had planned to sit on a dharna for a day and would sit for indefinite period, if the wrestlers’ demand of arresting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is not met.

The police were letting commuters pass after checking their vehicles. A senior official of the Delhi police said no one was stopped from entering Delhi on Sunday. “Ten buses and four cars, carrying over 500 people, were allowed from Tikri border in the morning after checking,” he added.

Bahadurgarh DSP Pawan Sharma said the barricading was done and additional force was deployed at the border to prevent any untoward incident as a considerable number of people from Punjab and different parts of Haryana used this route to reach Jantar Mantar in Delhi. However, a jam like situation prevailed at Tikri as well as in Sonepat’s Kundli.

Representatives of more than 75 khaps from Haryana also reached Jantar Mantar on Sunday and extended support to wrestlers. The students of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University in Hisar took out a candle march demanding arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sunday, May 07, 2023
