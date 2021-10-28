Black farm laws should be repealed immediately: Mohali MLA

Demanding immediate repeal of the three contentious farm laws, Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said that these laws will prove to be the last nail on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s coffin.

Presiding over a district-level kisan mela and exhibition organised by the agriculture department, the former health minister said that farmers of the entire nation have been agitating for one year but Narendra Modi-led Union Government has not paid any heed to their plight.

He said that in fact everyone talks of grand plans for doubling the farmers’ income by 2022, but in reality no one bothers about their plight for no concrete policies have been made for them.

‘’The use of force cannot solve the problem as it can’t muzzle their voice. Hence, it becomes imperative on the part of the Centre to recognise the pain, pangs and depth of farmers’ emotions and sentiments to reach out to them sensitively to find a viable mechanism to redress their genuine grievances,’’ he added.

The three-time Mohali MLA said that the state government has decided to summon the 16th Special Session of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha on November 8 to repeal the three black farm laws.

Highlighting the need of crop diversification during the kisan mela, Sidhu said that its adoption helps in conservation of natural resources besides to get best price for other crops such as rapeseed and cotton. He said that untimely downpour played havoc for farmers but the state government is committed to compensate the farmers and already ordered a special girdawari to assess the damage.

He also called agriculture scientists to develop such methods or pesticides/insecticides to control crop diseases so that yield can’t be affected. He demanded ₹150 per quintal as bonus on paddy from the Union Government to manage the stubble in the field.