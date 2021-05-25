Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Black Fungus: Chandigarh orders 2,000 vials of Amphotericin B
chandigarh news

Black Fungus: Chandigarh orders 2,000 vials of Amphotericin B

Further speaking about restriction in the Union Territory, Parida informed that salons, barbershops, spas, and malls will continue to remain closed.
ANI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 07:16 AM IST
The Advisor informed that, the order of Amphotericin B injection is being placed with Mylan company.

Advisor of Chandigarh Administration, Manoj Parida on Monday informed that Union Territory has placed an order for 2,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B injection, a drug which is used in treatment of black fungus.

The Advisor informed that, the order of Amphotericin B injection is being placed with Mylan company.

"We have placed an order for 2,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B injection with Mylan company for supply costing about 1.2 crores. We have followed Punjab tender rates," said Parida.

"Of 62 patients of Mucormycosis admitted, 10 are from Chandigarh," he added.

Further speaking about restriction in the Union Territory, Parida informed that salons, barbershops, spas, and malls will continue to remain closed.

"It is clarified that salons, barbershops, spa, and malls will continue to remain closed. Non-essential shops like auto service centres are allowed to be open till 3.00 pm only" said

"All essential shops like chemists, groceries can remain open till 5:00 P.M. Only non-essential to close at 3:00 pm" he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP