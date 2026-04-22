Chandigarh, A blackout mock drill will be carried out across Punjab on April 24 to assess emergency preparedness, officials said on Wednesday.

Blackout mock drill across Punjab on April 24

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In order to test civil defence preparedness in the state, a civil defence air raid/blackout mock exercise will be conducted in all districts at 8 pm, according to directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The mock exercise will commence with an air raid warning signal, which will be disseminated through sirens featuring a high-low pitch for two minutes.

During the exercise, a simulated blackout will be enforced in specific areas identified by the respective Deputy Commissioners-cum-Controllers, Civil Defence.

The general public in these identified areas has been instructed to switch off all non-essential lighting during the blackout period. However, essential services shall remain fully functional throughout the drill.

The exercise will conclude with an "All Clear" signal, characterised by a continuous high-pitch siren for two minutes, marking the formal termination of the drill.

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{{^usCountry}} During this mock exercise, various critical emergency functions will be simulated to test field coordination, including fire response operations, search and rescue operations, first-aid and medical assistance, evacuation of injured persons, as well as traffic and crowd control measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During this mock exercise, various critical emergency functions will be simulated to test field coordination, including fire response operations, search and rescue operations, first-aid and medical assistance, evacuation of injured persons, as well as traffic and crowd control measures. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The state government appealed to the general public not to panic, emphasising that this is a routine procedural drill designed solely to evaluate and enhance the civil defence preparedness in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government appealed to the general public not to panic, emphasising that this is a routine procedural drill designed solely to evaluate and enhance the civil defence preparedness in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Ludhiana, the blackout mock drill will be conducted at Punjab Agricultural University and in areas under the Aggar Nagar PSPCL division on Friday from 8 pm to 8.15 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Ludhiana, the blackout mock drill will be conducted at Punjab Agricultural University and in areas under the Aggar Nagar PSPCL division on Friday from 8 pm to 8.15 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During a meeting with stakeholders, Assistant Commissioner Payal Goyal urged residents to comply with the blackout exercise by switching off all types of lights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a meeting with stakeholders, Assistant Commissioner Payal Goyal urged residents to comply with the blackout exercise by switching off all types of lights. {{/usCountry}}

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A siren will sound at 7.55 pm, along with public announcements from religious places, to alert citizens. Immediately after the siren, the power utility, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, will cut off the power supply.

The drill will begin at PAU with an alarm and will involve coordinated efforts from multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force , fire brigade, district administration, municipal corporation, police, health department, Civil Defence, and NCC.

Organised by the district administration, the exercise aims to simulate a real-time emergency response scenario, the official stated.

Residents have been asked to extend full cooperation by ensuring a complete blackout refraining from using generators, power backup systems, torches, candles, or matchsticks during the drill.

In Faridkot, the blackout mock exercise will be held at Dr Hari Singh Sewak Senior Secondary School.

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Deputy Commissioner Punamdeep Kaur urged citizens to cooperate fully with the administration, emphasising that the drill is a routine preparedness measure.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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