Blast case solved with arrest of two JKGF operatives in Ramban

With the arrest of two terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the case of grenade attack on Ind police post in Ramban district on August 2, wherein two policemen were injured, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Some unidentified terrorists had attacked the police post with a grenade on August 2 at 4.52am, which had left two policemen injured,” said Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma.

“Ramban was already put on high alert ahead of the Independence Day and the sentry was alert due to which a major attack was averted and the grenade exploded close to the barrack of jawans. Due to this explosion, two cops -- Lal Singh and SPO Shakeel Ahmed -- sustained minor splinter injuries. The terrorists, while taking advantage of the darkness, had fled from the spot,” she added.

An FIR was registered under sections 307, 120-B, 121 of the IPC and 4/5 of the Explosives Act at the Gool police station and investigations were taken up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the incident, security forces, including police, army and CRPF, launched a massive joint operation in Ind and adjoining areas of Gool. A hand written piece of paper was also found near the police post, which claimed that attack was carried out by J&K Ghaznavi Force (JKGF).

Investigations revealed that JKGF earlier used to have its presence only in Rajouri and Poonch districts and in view of this, Ramban SSP contacted her Rajouri counterpart, who said that former leader-turned-LeT terrorist Talib Hussain of Draj was arrested on July 4. He had mentioned about his visit Gool area of Ramban in 2021 to give some money to a person.

“Acting on this lead, we zeroed in on a suspect, Shah Din Padyar, of Gool, who during sustained questioning confessed to hatching a criminal conspiracy to revive militancy in Ramban,” she said, adding that he further disclosed the identity of his aide as Mohammad Farooq.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They were given funds from JKGF and were in the process of recruiting the youth to revive militancy in Ramban. Shah Din and Mohammad Farooq confessed that the latter received ₹50,000 from one person, whose identity is yet to be ascertained. He had assigned the task of attacking security forces establishment,” the SSP said.

“The bank statement of Shah Din was also obtained and perused which corroborated the facts revealed during his confession. It was also prima facie found during investigation that the handwritten letter claiming responsibility for the grenade attack was written by Shah Din. Moreover, we have also recovered three SIM cards apart from two regular SIM cards from Farooq. The electronic surveillance team is further working on technical inputs to establish further evidence,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following confession by the two, sections 16, 17, 18, 18-B, 19, 20, 38, and 39 of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) were added to the case.

“More arrests are expected in the case after the identification of the person who was financing these two terrorists,” said the SSP.

It may be stated that Ind once remained hotbed of militancy and terrorists had attacked the same police post 19 years ago.

In the gruesome attack, at least 11 policemen and two VDC members were killed by the terrorists to avenge killing of Hizbul’s divisional commander Amanullah Peer.

The terrorists had taken along the head of an SPO, Shadi Lal, with them 19 years ago and his skull was found in August 2020 from a rivulet in Ramban.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The attack was planned by UJC chief Salahuddin and 15 to 20 armed terrorists on dreadful night of March 15, 2004, had attacked the police post in remote Ind village of Ramban district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON