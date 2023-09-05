Ludhiana: Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan enter Day 3

The block level competitions in eight sports for boys and girls in the second edition of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan entered the third day at block grounds in Ludhiana on Monday. Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan being conducted at Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The tournament includes athletics, football, kho-kho, kabaddi (national and circle style), volleyball, shooting, volleyball smashing and tug of war, with competitions in various age categories.In the tournament, five blocks, Ludhiana, Dehlon, Khanna, Ludhiana-2, Sidhwan Bet, competed in under-20 and under-21 kabaddi (national and circle style). The other age categories for the games include 21-36 years and 31-40 years.

In Ludhiana-2 block, Sahnewal Government Senior Secondary Smart School hosted the tournament. In under-21 men’s 100m race, Raj Kumar secured the first position, followed by Khajanchi Lal and Jaswinder Singh in second and third places, respectively. Utras Sharma emerged as the champion in long jump, with Khajanchi Lal and Rahul Kumar securing the second and third positions, respectively.

In women’s under-21 100m race, Jaspreet Kaur finished first, with Ria coming in second and Navdeep Kaur being the third across the finish line.

Ria also won the 200m race, followed by Navdeep Kaur in second place and Ravneet Kaur in third position. In 31-40 men’s 800m race, Jagdev Singh was the first to cross the finish line. Harjinder Singh and Mukhtiar Singh came in second and third, respectively.In tug of war under-21 men’s category, Nanakana Public Senior Secondary School, Kalal Majra, secured the first position, with Nanakana Public Senior Secondary School, Isru, coming in second .In the under-20 circle-style kabaddi , Asi Khalsa College, Guru Sudhar, clinched the top spot, followed by Gag Kalan and Dalla teams.

In the under-20 national-style kabaddi category, Greenfield School, Sudhar, was the winner, with Dakha government school clinching the second place.In the under-21 men’s football , GHG Khalsa College, Guru Sudhar, clinched the title, and the teams from Gaun Jangpur and Dakha finished second and third, respectively.The title of 21-30 men’s kabaddi was clinched by GHG Khalsa College, Guru Sudhar. The team from Abuwal claiming second place.

In shot put, Pratap secured first place, Arpanjot took second, and Kulwinder Singh finished third. In the 1580m race, Kulwinder Singh secured first place followed by Akashdeep Singh in second position.

The tournament will be held in five blocks, municipal corporation, Pakhowal, Jagraon, Machhiwara and Doraha, from September 5 to 7.

