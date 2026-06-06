Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht acting jathedar urges diaspora to preserve roots in Punjab

The 42nd anniversary of Operation Bluestar passed off peacefully at Akal Takht on Saturday amid tight security. Addressing the gathering from the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj called upon the global Sikh diaspora to stay rooted to their homeland, while raising concerns over the treatment of the community outside the state.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj leading the ‘ardas’ (prayers) offered to pay tribute to those killed during Operation Bluestar on its 42nd anniversary at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

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Following the bhog of the Akhand Path (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) and Gurbani kirtan, prayers were offered to pay tribute to those killed during the 1984 military action. A large gathering of Sikh hardliners displayed pro-Khalistan flags and posters of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his aides, raising slogans before listening to the jathedar’s customary sandesh (address) calmly. Parallelly, Dhian Singh Mand, the Sarbat Khalsa-designated acting jathedar, also attended with supporters and delivered his own address.

Amid the ongoing Panthic friction over the unceremonious removal of former jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma boycotted the central congregation at Akal Takht. Adhering to the seminary’s traditional practice, Dhumma instead led the Taksal’s commemmorative event at its headquarters in Chowk Mehta to mark the anniversary.

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{{^usCountry}} In his address, Giani Gargaj raised concerns over recent incidents in Himachal Pradesh, alleging that visiting Sikhs faced discrimination based on their turbans and beards. He contrasted this with Punjab, noting, “In contrast, people from across India live and work freely in Punjab and are not targeted by Sikhs or Punjabis.” He asserted that Sikhs would no longer tolerate being treated as “second-class citizens because of their distinct identity”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his address, Giani Gargaj raised concerns over recent incidents in Himachal Pradesh, alleging that visiting Sikhs faced discrimination based on their turbans and beards. He contrasted this with Punjab, noting, “In contrast, people from across India live and work freely in Punjab and are not targeted by Sikhs or Punjabis.” He asserted that Sikhs would no longer tolerate being treated as “second-class citizens because of their distinct identity”. {{/usCountry}}

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The acting jathedar appealed to the global Sikh diaspora, urging families settled abroad not to sever ties with Punjab or sell their ancestral land and property, describing Punjab as the land of the Gurus and martyrs.

He encouraged families to bring their children to Punjab, visit Sri Darbar Sahib, and strengthen their connection with Sikh heritage so that future generations remain rooted in their faith and culture.

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Devotees and members and of Sikh organisations listening to the annual sandesh (address) at Akal Takht in the Golden Temple complex on the 42nd anniversary of Operation Bluestar in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Demand for justice

Turning to contemporary state politics, Giani Gargaj strongly opposed the recently notified Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, passed by the Punjab government. While endorsing strict punishments for sacrilege (beadbi), he alleged that the law’s current structure contains objectionable provisions that impose state control over Sikh religious code (maryada) and administrative institutions without community consent. He asserted that the Guru Khalsa Panth is the sole sovereign custodian of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib and would neither accept nor recognise state-legislated regulation imposed without thorough consultation with the highest Sikh temporal seat.

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The jathedar argued that the government’s focus should shift from controlling Sikh institutions towards resolving long-pending judicial issues. He questioned the lack of progress in bringing the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case to Punjab, the delays in the 2017 Maur bomb blast investigation, and called for the collective release of Sikh prisoners who remain incarcerated despite completing their sentences.

Amritsar’s 450th anniversary

Giani Gargaj also bridged religious philosophy with environmental initiatives, noting that Gurbani mandates respect for nature. He criticised successive state governments for failing to maintain the sanitation and sanctity of Amritsar, pointing out that although single-use plastic is officially banned in Punjab, heaps of garbage and plastic waste remain visible throughout Amritsar and other parts of the state.

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With the upcoming 450th anniversary of the founding of Amritsar by Guru Ram Das, the jathedar criticised the authorities for undertaking infrastructure upgrades only during major historical milestones.

Concluding his address, he said: “In 1984, Sikhs fought against a powerful state while maintaining unwavering faith in Sikh principles and their Guru. The community continues to face challenges from various directions today. I call upon it to draw inspiration from martyrs, remain patient, united, and steadfast in confronting future challenges.”

Security personnel patrolling an Amritsar street amid the bandh called by radical organisation Dal Khalsa on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Shutdown and strike call

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A complete shutdown was observed across Amritsar on Saturday following a strike call by the radical organisation, Dal Khalsa, to mark the anniversary.

Major commercial hubs, including Hall Bazaar, Katra Jaimal Singh, Lawrence Road, and Ranjit Avenue wore a deserted look as almost all commercial outlets, shops, showrooms, and shopping malls remained closed.

Local transport services were also hit. Heavy police deployment was in place across critical junctions of the city to ensure that the event passed off peacefully.