Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: Semi-finalists spotted

Led by brilliant all-round performance from Prerit Dutta (39 runs and 3/27), BLV Blasters recorded a fine eight-run win over Trident Stallions in a match played during the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. Players in action during the match between Trident Stallions and BLV Blasters. (HT Photo)

Batting first, BLV Blasters posted a total of 141 for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Batting at number four, Kuwar Pathak hit 42 runs off 27 balls, while Prerit made 39 runs off 28 deliveries to propel their team. Kuwar hit four boundaries and one six in his knock.

In reply, the Trident team suffered a setback when Sameer Khan removed Nehal Wadhera who was batting well on 27. Harshdeep Singh tried to steady the ship by scoring 24 runs in 27 balls. But the Trident team kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Salil Arora also did well by chipping in 21 runs in 15 balls. Spinner Prerit grabbed three wickets, giving 27 runs and setting up BLV Blasters’ win.

BLV Blasters have garnered 28 points and topped the points table to qualify for the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Agri Kings Knights (26 points), JK Super Strikers (24 points) and Trident Stallions (20 points) have also entered the final four.

