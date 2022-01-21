Bodies of 2 Indians killed in Abu Dhabi attack to be brought to Amritsar today

The bodies of the two Indian nationals killed in a drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be sent back to the country on Friday, India’s envoy to Abu Dhabi said on Thursday.

Three people – two Indians and a Pakistani national – died in explosions and fires that followed the drone attack near oil storage tanks at the industrial city of Abu Dhabi on Monday. External affairs minister S Jaishankar condemned the incident as a “terror attack”.

India’s envoy to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, tweeted late on Thursday that the embassy in Abu Dhabi has “completed all formalities for repatriation of mortal remains of 2 Indians deceased in Jan 17 incident”.

He added, “Remains reach Amritsar tomorrow morning. Highly appreciate the fullest support extended by Govt of UAE & @AdnocGroup. Tied up with Punjab Govt for local support.”

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) confirmed on Monday that all three people killed in the drone attack were its employees.

Houthi military spokesman Yahia Sarei said his group launched an attack deep inside the UAE but did not give details.

Jaishankar had discussed the attack with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

The UAE foreign minister conveyed his government’s deepest condolences at the death of the Indians, and assured Jaishankar that the UAE will extend the fullest support to the families of the dead.

Jaishankar condemned the terror attack in the strongest terms and said such “an attack on innocent civilians was completely unacceptable and against all civilised norms”. He appreciated the assistance provided by UAE authorities to the Indian embassy in responding to the situation.